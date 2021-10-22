Before placing any bets on Darren Waller's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has recorded 378 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 53 targets.

Waller has been the target of 22.8% (53 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Waller's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Eagles are 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Waller will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waller put together a 59-yard performance against the Broncos last week on five catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Waller has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

