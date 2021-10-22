October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Before placing any bets on Darren Waller's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has recorded 378 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 53 targets.
  • Waller has been the target of 22.8% (53 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Waller's 11 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Eagles are 50.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Eagles.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • This week Waller will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waller put together a 59-yard performance against the Broncos last week on five catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three games, Waller has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

