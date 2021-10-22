There will be player prop betting options available for Davante Adams ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' 668 receiving yards (111.3 per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches (66 targets) and two touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 66 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 34.2% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

In his three matchups against the Football Team, Adams' 45 receiving yards average is 48.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (93.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's worst pass defense (317.3 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the NFL, conceding 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Adams was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 89 yards (22.2 yards per reception).

Adams has collected 359 receiving yards (119.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 21 balls on 32 targets during his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7% Allen Lazard 15 7.8% 10 124 1 3 9.7%

