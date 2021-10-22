Before DeAndre Hopkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) hit the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins' team-high 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) have come via 26 receptions (38 targets), and he has six touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.5% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.

Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 55 yards (18.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Hopkins' 20 targets have led to 13 grabs for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

