Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins' team-high 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) have come via 26 receptions (38 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.5% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
- Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 55 yards (18.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- Hopkins' 20 targets have led to 13 grabs for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
