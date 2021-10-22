October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

Before DeAndre Hopkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) hit the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins' team-high 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) have come via 26 receptions (38 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.5% of the 195 passes thrown by his team have gone Hopkins' way.
  • Hopkins has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the football in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 259.8 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 55 yards (18.3 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Hopkins' 20 targets have led to 13 grabs for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three outings.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive