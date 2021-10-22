October 22, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Carr has recorded 1,946 passing yards (324.3 yards per game) while going 149-for-232 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 28 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Carr has attempted 26 of his 232 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Carr's 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles are 149.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • This week Carr will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carr put together a 341-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 743 yards (247.7 per game) while completing 61 of 96 passes (63.5%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

