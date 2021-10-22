Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Carr has recorded 1,946 passing yards (324.3 yards per game) while going 149-for-232 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 28 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per game.
- The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has attempted 26 of his 232 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Carr's 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles are 149.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- This week Carr will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carr put together a 341-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 743 yards (247.7 per game) while completing 61 of 96 passes (63.5%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
