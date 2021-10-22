Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) play the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Carr has recorded 1,946 passing yards (324.3 yards per game) while going 149-for-232 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 28 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has attempted 26 of his 232 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Carr's 140 passing yards in one matchup against the Eagles are 149.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Eagles.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).

At 2.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carr put together a 341-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Carr has thrown for 743 yards (247.7 per game) while completing 61 of 96 passes (63.5%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2%

Powered By Data Skrive