In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Derrick Henry for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has a team-high 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

He's also added 16 catches for 138 yards (23.0 per game).

He has handled 162, or 83.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 6.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.2 yards per game.

This season the Chiefs have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Bills, Henry carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.

He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

Over his last three outings, Henry has 430 rushing yards (143.3 per game) on 82 carries with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught four passes for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 162 83.5% 783 10 26 86.7% 4.8 Ryan Tannehill 19 9.8% 133 2 4 13.3% 7.0 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.6% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.0% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

