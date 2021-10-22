Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has a team-high 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- He's also added 16 catches for 138 yards (23.0 per game).
- He has handled 162, or 83.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 6.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.2 yards per game.
- This season the Chiefs have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Bills, Henry carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Henry has 430 rushing yards (143.3 per game) on 82 carries with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught four passes for 33 yards (11.0 per game).
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
162
83.5%
783
10
26
86.7%
4.8
Ryan Tannehill
19
9.8%
133
2
4
13.3%
7.0
Jeremy McNichols
7
3.6%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
1.0%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
