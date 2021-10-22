October 22, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Derrick Henry for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry's Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has a team-high 783 rushing yards (130.5 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also added 16 catches for 138 yards (23.0 per game).
  • He has handled 162, or 83.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have run 51.1% passing plays and 48.9% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 6.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry has had a rushing touchdown in every matchup versus the Chiefs, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 133.2 yards per game.
  • This season the Chiefs have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Bills, Henry carried the ball 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also caught two passes for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry has 430 rushing yards (143.3 per game) on 82 carries with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four passes for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

162

83.5%

783

10

26

86.7%

4.8

Ryan Tannehill

19

9.8%

133

2

4

13.3%

7.0

Jeremy McNichols

7

3.6%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

1.0%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

