Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-leading 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) including one touchdown.
- Smith has been the target of 21.1% (44 total) of his team's 209 passing attempts this season.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.7 yards per game through the air.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Smith has collected 230 yards on 16 catches, averaging 76.7 yards per game on 23 targets.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
Jalen Reagor
28
13.4%
17
140
1
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive