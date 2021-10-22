Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-leading 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) including one touchdown.

Smith has been the target of 21.1% (44 total) of his team's 209 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.7 yards per game through the air.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Smith has collected 230 yards on 16 catches, averaging 76.7 yards per game on 23 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2% Jalen Reagor 28 13.4% 17 140 1 0 0.0%

