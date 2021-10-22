October 22, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Devonta Smith's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's team-leading 345 receiving yards (57.5 per game) have come on 27 receptions (44 targets) including one touchdown.
  • Smith has been the target of 21.1% (44 total) of his team's 209 passing attempts this season.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 236.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Smith was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Smith has collected 230 yards on 16 catches, averaging 76.7 yards per game on 23 targets.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

Jalen Reagor

28

13.4%

17

140

1

0

0.0%

