The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3, 0-0 MAC) are 3-point favorites when they visit the Bowling Green Falcons (2-5, 0-0 MAC) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 49 points.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 49 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.5 points higher than the combined 48.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.1 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 57.8, 8.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Eagles have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Eagles rack up 4.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Falcons allow (25.1).

Eastern Michigan is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Eagles average 360.9 yards per game, just 14.3 more than the 346.6 the Falcons give up per contest.

When Eastern Michigan amasses over 346.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (11).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 5-0 in their five games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Falcons rack up 6.1 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles allow (25.0).

Bowling Green is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Falcons rack up 306.4 yards per game, 89.6 fewer yards than the 396.0 the Eagles allow.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Season Stats