Florida State vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida State vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 16.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 12.3 points fewer than the 71.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- The 59.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.
- Florida State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seminoles score 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen surrender (41.5).
- The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (479.8).
- This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (8).
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This year, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35.5 points or more.
- UMass has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).
- The Minutemen score 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).
- The Minutemen collect 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow (413.5).
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida State
|Stats
|UMass
26.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.7
30.3
Avg. Points Allowed
41.5
384.7
Avg. Total Yards
293.7
413.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
479.8
13
Giveaways
10
6
Takeaways
8