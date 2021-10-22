The Florida State Seminoles (2-4) are a heavy 35.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the UMass Minutemen (1-5). The game's point total is 59.5.

Odds for Florida State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of six games this season.

UMass has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 16.1 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 12.3 points fewer than the 71.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Seminoles games this season is 58.7, 0.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

The 59.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 58.2 average total in Minutemen games this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Florida State has two wins against the spread.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seminoles score 14.8 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Minutemen surrender (41.5).

The Seminoles average 95.1 fewer yards per game (384.7), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (479.8).

This year, the Seminoles have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (8).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 35.5 points or more.

UMass has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times over six games with a set point total).

The Minutemen score 16.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer than the Seminoles surrender (30.3).

The Minutemen collect 119.8 fewer yards per game (293.7) than the Seminoles allow (413.5).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over four more times (10 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats