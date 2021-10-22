Publish date:
Fresno State vs. Nevada College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada
Over/Under Insights
- Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.2 points lower than the two team's combined 72.2 points per game average.
- The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Fresno State Stats and Trends
- Fresno State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs average 35.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the Wolf Pack surrender per matchup (23.5).
- When Fresno State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (377.7).
- Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (12).
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Wolf Pack put up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (19.3).
- Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (312.3).
- Nevada is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 312.3 yards.
- This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Fresno State
|Stats
|Nevada
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
482.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.7
312.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
15
Giveaways
3
13
Takeaways
12