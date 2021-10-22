The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-2, 0-0 MWC) and the 23rd-ranked scoring defense will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Wolf Pack are 3.5-point underdogs. The total has been set at 64 points for this game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in three of seven games this season.

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.2 points lower than the two team's combined 72.2 points per game average.

The 42.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.2 fewer than the 64 total in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wolf Pack have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 35.9 points per game, 12.4 more than the Wolf Pack surrender per matchup (23.5).

When Fresno State scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 104.6 more yards per game (482.3) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (377.7).

Fresno State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 377.7 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (12).

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Wolf Pack put up 17.0 more points per game (36.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (19.3).

Nevada is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 136.4 more yards per game (448.7) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (312.3).

Nevada is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team amasses over 312.3 yards.

This year the Wolf Pack have three turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

