The Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium. The total is 60.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

Texas State's games have gone over 60.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.2, is 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.5 points fewer than the 70 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Panthers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State has gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities this year (five times over six games with a set point total).

This year, the Panthers score 11.1 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Bobcats give up (34.8).

The Panthers rack up 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Bobcats allow per matchup (411.3).

In games that Georgia State picks up more than 411.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Panthers have nine turnovers, one fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (10).

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Bobcats rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers allow (35.2).

The Bobcats average 69.1 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Panthers give up (419.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

