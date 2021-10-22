Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 53.7 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- In Green Bay's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team give up per matchup (31.0).
- The Packers rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per matchup (423.0).
- This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Football Team score per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Football Team rack up 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers give up (315.0).
- In games that Washington piles up more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
- Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
