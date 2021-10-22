Oddsmakers give the Green Bay Packers (5-1) a solid chance to keep their five-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 8.5 points in a matchup with the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The game has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.7 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's six games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team give up per matchup (31.0).

The Packers rack up 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team allow per matchup (423.0).

This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Washington's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Football Team score per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Football Team rack up 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers give up (315.0).

In games that Washington piles up more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.

Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

