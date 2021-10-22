The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are facing tough odds as 18-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The total for this matchup has been set at 61.5 points.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61.5 points just two times this year.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.3, is 12.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.5 points per game, 7.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 64.2, 2.7 points more than Sunday's over/under of 61.5.

The 61.5 total in this game is 4.9 points above the 56.6 average total in Aggies games this season.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-3-0 this season.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 10.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Aggies give up (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 414.0 yards per game, 47.1 fewer yards than the 461.1 the Aggies give up per matchup.

When Hawaii totals more than 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (12).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 5-2-0 this year.

The Aggies are 4-0 ATS when underdogs by 18 points or more this season.

New Mexico State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Aggies average 8.4 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).

The Aggies average 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (443.0).

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

