There will be player prop bet markets available for Henry Ruggs III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs' 445 receiving yards (74.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 32 times, and has 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Ruggs has been the target of 13.8% (32 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 222.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Ruggs has nine receptions (13 targets) for 208 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

