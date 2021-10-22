October 22, 2021
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bet markets available for Henry Ruggs III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ruggs' 445 receiving yards (74.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 32 times, and has 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Ruggs has been the target of 13.8% (32 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 222.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Ruggs has nine receptions (13 targets) for 208 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.3 yards per game.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

