Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs' 445 receiving yards (74.2 per game) are the best mark amongst the Raiders. He's been targeted 32 times, and has 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Ruggs has been the target of 13.8% (32 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the football 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 222.0 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Ruggs has nine receptions (13 targets) for 208 yards and one touchdown, averaging 69.3 yards per game.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
