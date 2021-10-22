The East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points just two times this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.7, is 9.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Cougars score 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates give up (28.0).

Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.0 points.

The Cougars collect 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7), than the Pirates allow per outing (459.0).

This year, the Cougars have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (13).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Pirates put up 29.5 points per game, 13.3 more than the Cougars surrender (16.2).

East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.2 points.

The Pirates collect 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (264.5).

East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 264.5 yards.

The Pirates have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

Season Stats