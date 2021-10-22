Publish date:
Houston vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points just two times this season.
- East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.7, is 9.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cougars score 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates give up (28.0).
- Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.0 points.
- The Cougars collect 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7), than the Pirates allow per outing (459.0).
- This year, the Cougars have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (13).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Pirates put up 29.5 points per game, 13.3 more than the Cougars surrender (16.2).
- East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.2 points.
- The Pirates collect 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars give up per outing (264.5).
- East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 264.5 yards.
- The Pirates have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|East Carolina
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.5
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.0
381.7
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
264.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
459.0
6
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
13