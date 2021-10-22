There will be player prop bets available for Hunter Henry ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 7 with the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and is putting up 40.2 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 13.1% (28 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Henry is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 45.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With four passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Henry's 15 targets have led to 12 catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

