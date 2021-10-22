Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and is putting up 40.2 yards per game.
- Henry has been the target of 13.1% (28 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Henry is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 45.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
- The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With four passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Henry's 15 targets have led to 12 catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
