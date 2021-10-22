October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Hunter Henry ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-4) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 7 with the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has amassed 241 yards (on 22 grabs) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 28 times, and is putting up 40.2 yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 13.1% (28 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Henry is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 45.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • In two matchups, Henry has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
  • The Jets are giving up 268.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With four passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Henry was targeted two times, picking up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Henry's 15 targets have led to 12 catches for 132 yards (44.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive