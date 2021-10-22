October 22, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Hunter Renfrow has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has put up a 341-yard season so far (56.8 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 43 targets.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (43 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Renfrow put together a 36-yard performance against the Broncos last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Renfrow has accumulated 15 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averages 45.7 receiving yards.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

