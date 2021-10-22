Hunter Renfrow has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has put up a 341-yard season so far (56.8 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (43 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 36-yard performance against the Broncos last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Renfrow has accumulated 15 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averages 45.7 receiving yards.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive