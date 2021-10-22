Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has put up a 341-yard season so far (56.8 per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 43 targets.
- Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (43 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Renfrow put together a 36-yard performance against the Broncos last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Renfrow has accumulated 15 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 21 times and averages 45.7 receiving yards.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
