The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 7-point favorites at home at Jack Trice Stadium against the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads have stout rush defenses, with the Cyclones 14th against the run in the nation, and the Cowboys 15th defending the rushing attack. The game has a 47-point over/under.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of five games this season.

In 60% of Oklahoma State's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cyclones and their opponents have scored an average of 50.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 5.8 points below the 52.8 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Cyclones have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Cyclones put up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys surrender (19.5).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.

The Cyclones collect 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys give up per outing (307.2).

In games that Iowa State churns out more than 307.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (8).

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This season the Cowboys rack up 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones allow (16.3).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Cowboys collect 383.7 yards per game, 133 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones allow.

In games that Oklahoma State churns out more than 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (7).

