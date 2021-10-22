Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's team-high 553 receiving yards (92.2 per game) have come on 27 catches (41 targets) including five touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 41 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.

The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 295 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Ravens have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 97-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Chase has racked up 333 yards in his last three games (111 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 16 balls on 25 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

