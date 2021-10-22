Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's team-high 553 receiving yards (92.2 per game) have come on 27 catches (41 targets) including five touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 41 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
- The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 295 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Ravens have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 97-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Chase has racked up 333 yards in his last three games (111 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 16 balls on 25 targets.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive