October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ja'Marr Chase, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's team-high 553 receiving yards (92.2 per game) have come on 27 catches (41 targets) including five touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 41 of his team's 175 passing attempts this season, or 23.4% of the target share.
  • The Bengals have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 295 passing yards the Ravens give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Ravens have allowed nine passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 97-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches (24.2 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Chase has racked up 333 yards in his last three games (111 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 16 balls on 25 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

C.J. Uzomah

16

9.1%

14

165

3

1

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive