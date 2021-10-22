October 22, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jakobi Meyers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 7 when Meyers' New England Patriots (2-4) take on the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers has 36 catches (52 targets) and a team-high 346 receiving yards (57.7 ypg).
  • So far this season, 24.4% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five matchups against the Jets, Meyers' 72 receiving yards average is 72.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The Jets are allowing 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 0.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Meyers has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 170 yards, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

