Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has 36 catches (52 targets) and a team-high 346 receiving yards (57.7 ypg).
- So far this season, 24.4% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Jets, Meyers' 72 receiving yards average is 72.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The Jets are allowing 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 0.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Meyers has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 170 yards, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
