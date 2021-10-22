Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jakobi Meyers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 7 when Meyers' New England Patriots (2-4) take on the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has 36 catches (52 targets) and a team-high 346 receiving yards (57.7 ypg).

So far this season, 24.4% of the 213 passes thrown by his team have gone Meyers' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Meyers has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Jets, Meyers' 72 receiving yards average is 72.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Meyers has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The Jets are allowing 268.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 0.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Meyers caught five passes for 44 yards while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Meyers has caught 17 passes on 23 targets for 170 yards, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

