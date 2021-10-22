October 22, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has 1,480 passing yards (246.7 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 236.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
  • Hurts has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage this year (66-of-111) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

