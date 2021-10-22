Before Jalen Hurts hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has 1,480 passing yards (246.7 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game.

The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 236.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.

Hurts has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage this year (66-of-111) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2%

