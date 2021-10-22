Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has 1,480 passing yards (246.7 ypg) to lead Philadelphia, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 300 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 50.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts has thrown 28 passes in the red zone this season, 51.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 236.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his pass attempts for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Hurts tacked on 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
- Hurts has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 per game) and has a 59.5% completion percentage this year (66-of-111) over his last three games, while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
