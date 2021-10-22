Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards (250.8 per game) while completing 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also adds 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.
- The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
- Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.
- Goff has 704 passing yards (234.7 ypg), completing 63.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
