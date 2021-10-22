Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards (250.8 per game) while completing 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also adds 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.

The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.

Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.

Goff has 704 passing yards (234.7 ypg), completing 63.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0%

