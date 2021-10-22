October 22, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Goff has thrown for 1,505 yards (250.8 per game) while completing 159 of 238 passes (66.8%), with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also adds 73 rushing yards (12.2 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
  • Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are allowing 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.
  • Goff has 704 passing yards (234.7 ypg), completing 63.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

