Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his throws (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (256.7 yards per game).
- He also has 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In one matchup against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 183 passing yards, 76.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 295 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Burrow racked up 271 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- He added five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry.
- Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-99) while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
