In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Burrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his throws (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (256.7 yards per game).

He also has 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In one matchup against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 183 passing yards, 76.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 295 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Burrow racked up 271 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

He added five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry.

Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-99) while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

Powered By Data Skrive