October 22, 2021
BETTING
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Burrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 1,540 yards while completing 70.7% of his throws (123-of-174), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions (256.7 yards per game).
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In one matchup against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 183 passing yards, 76.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 295 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens' defense is ninth in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Burrow racked up 271 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • He added five carries for 20 yards, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Burrow has racked up 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage this year (70-of-99) while throwing seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

