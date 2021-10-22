Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 111 times for 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.
- He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Conceding 82 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Ravens have allowed six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Lions, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
- Mixon added five catches for 59 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has run for 194 yards on 44 carries (64.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- Mixon has also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
111
68.5%
480
3
6
54.5%
4.3
Samaje Perine
20
12.3%
87
0
1
9.1%
4.4
Joe Burrow
17
10.5%
44
0
2
18.2%
2.6
Chris Evans
4
2.5%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
