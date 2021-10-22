October 22, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals play in Week 7 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 111 times for 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Conceding 82 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Ravens have allowed six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Lions, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
  • Mixon added five catches for 59 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has run for 194 yards on 44 carries (64.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • Mixon has also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

111

68.5%

480

3

6

54.5%

4.3

Samaje Perine

20

12.3%

87

0

1

9.1%

4.4

Joe Burrow

17

10.5%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.6

Chris Evans

4

2.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

