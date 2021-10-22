Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Mixon for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North rivals play in Week 7 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) meet the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 111 times for 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also has 90 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on 13 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Conceding 82 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the fourth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Ravens have allowed six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Lions, Mixon ran the ball 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).

Mixon added five catches for 59 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mixon has run for 194 yards on 44 carries (64.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Mixon has also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 111 68.5% 480 3 6 54.5% 4.3 Samaje Perine 20 12.3% 87 0 1 9.1% 4.4 Joe Burrow 17 10.5% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.6 Chris Evans 4 2.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

