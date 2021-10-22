October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Josh Jacobs has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 71 receiving yards (11.8 per game) on 11 catches.
  • His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (37.5%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Eagles have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught one pass for 29 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

54

37.5%

175

4

11

35.5%

3.2

Peyton Barber

37

25.7%

143

1

7

22.6%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

28

19.4%

91

1

7

22.6%

3.3

Marcus Mariota

1

0.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

31.0

Powered By Data Skrive