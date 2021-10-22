Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs' team-high 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 71 receiving yards (11.8 per game) on 11 catches.
- His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (37.5%).
- The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.3 yards per game.
- This year the Eagles have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He also caught one pass for 29 yards.
- In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
54
37.5%
175
4
11
35.5%
3.2
Peyton Barber
37
25.7%
143
1
7
22.6%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
28
19.4%
91
1
7
22.6%
3.3
Marcus Mariota
1
0.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
31.0
