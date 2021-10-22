Josh Jacobs has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) have come on 54 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 71 receiving yards (11.8 per game) on 11 catches.

His team has rushed the ball 144 times this season, and he's carried 54 of those attempts (37.5%).

The Raiders, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.7% of the time while running the ball 38.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The Eagles have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 135.3 yards per game.

This year the Eagles have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Jacobs rushed 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.

He also caught one pass for 29 yards.

In his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 54 37.5% 175 4 11 35.5% 3.2 Peyton Barber 37 25.7% 143 1 7 22.6% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 28 19.4% 91 1 7 22.6% 3.3 Marcus Mariota 1 0.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 31.0

