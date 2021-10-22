Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has 20 catches on 31 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.5 yards per game.

Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Raymond was targeted seven times, picking up 37 yards on six receptions.

Raymond's 15 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 83 yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

