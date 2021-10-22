October 22, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (0-6) square off against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has 20 catches on 31 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.5 yards per game.
  • Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Raymond was targeted seven times, picking up 37 yards on six receptions.
  • Raymond's 15 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 83 yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

