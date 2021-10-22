Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has 20 catches on 31 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 36.5 yards per game.
- Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 63.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have given up six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Raymond was targeted seven times, picking up 37 yards on six receptions.
- Raymond's 15 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 83 yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
