Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- The 56.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 50.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas City has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Chiefs score 4.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans surrender (26.8).
- When Kansas City records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 431.7 yards per game, 47.7 more yards than the 384.0 the Titans give up per outing.
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 384.0 yards.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (5).
Titans stats and trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this year.
- The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Tennessee's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Titans rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).
- Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.
- The Titans collect 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per contest (410.5).
- When Tennessee amasses more than 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Titans have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- This year, in three home games, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- In three away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- This season, Chiefs away games average 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).
