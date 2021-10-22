The Tennessee Titans (4-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 as 5.5-point underdogs. A total of 57.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 57.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

The 56.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 50.3 PPG average total in Titans games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs score 4.0 more points per game (30.8) than the Titans surrender (26.8).

When Kansas City records more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 431.7 yards per game, 47.7 more yards than the 384.0 the Titans give up per outing.

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team totals over 384.0 yards.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (5).

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this year.

The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Tennessee's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Titans rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).

Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.

The Titans collect 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per contest (410.5).

When Tennessee amasses more than 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Chiefs have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Tennessee has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

This year, in three home games, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

The average total in Titans home games this season is 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) on the road as 5.5-point favorites or more.

In three away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs away games average 53.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (57.5).

