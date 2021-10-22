The Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Peden Stadium. Ohio is a 5.5-point underdog. The point total is set at 66.5 for the outing.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 17.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 64.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 total in this game is 12.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

So far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Golden Flashes score 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per matchup the Bobcats allow.

When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes collect 31.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Bobcats give up per outing (418.4).

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Ohio's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.3).

The Bobcats rack up 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes allow.

The Bobcats have eight giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats