Publish date:
Kent State vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.7, is 17.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 64.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.5 total in this game is 12.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Golden Flashes score 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.7 per matchup the Bobcats allow.
- When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes collect 31.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Bobcats give up per outing (418.4).
- Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 418.4 yards.
- The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Ohio's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bobcats average 14.0 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.3).
- The Bobcats rack up 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes allow.
- The Bobcats have eight giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Ohio
28.4
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
34.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
449.6
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
476.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.4
5
Giveaways
8
16
Takeaways
6