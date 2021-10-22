Kyle Pitts has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) and the Miami Dolphins (1-5) take the field in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pitts has 24 catches on 36 targets, with a team-high 308 receiving yards (61.6 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

The 307.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Pitts was targeted 10 times, picking up 119 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Pitts has totaled 204 receiving yards (68.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 22 targets during his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive