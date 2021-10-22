Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pitts has 24 catches on 36 targets, with a team-high 308 receiving yards (61.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 307.5 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the league, allowing 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Pitts was targeted 10 times, picking up 119 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Pitts has totaled 204 receiving yards (68.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes on 22 targets during his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive