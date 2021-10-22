October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off against the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray has thrown for 1,741 yards (290.2 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (144-of-195), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 37 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Murray accounts for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Houston

  • This week Murray will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Murray completed 66.7% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • Murray has thrown for 736 passing yards over his last three games (245.3 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage (66-of-93), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 20 times for 46 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive