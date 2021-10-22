Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray has thrown for 1,741 yards (290.2 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (144-of-195), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed 37 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray accounts for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Houston
- This week Murray will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Murray completed 66.7% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.
- Murray has thrown for 736 passing yards over his last three games (245.3 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage (66-of-93), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 20 times for 46 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
