Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Kyler Murray ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Murray's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off against the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray has thrown for 1,741 yards (290.2 per game) while completing 73.8% of his passes (144-of-195), with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed 37 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Murray accounts for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 195 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Houston

This week Murray will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Murray completed 66.7% of his passes for 229 yards, while throwing four touchdowns.

Murray has thrown for 736 passing yards over his last three games (245.3 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage (66-of-93), throwing seven touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 20 times for 46 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6%

