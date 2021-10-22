Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson leads Baltimore with 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (131-of-194) while throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 392 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 65.3 yards per game.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Jackson's 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 82.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Jackson put together a 167-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Jackson tacked on 51 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
- Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg), completing 72.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
