October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Lamar Jackson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson leads Baltimore with 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (131-of-194) while throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 392 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 65.3 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Jackson's 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 82.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson put together a 167-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Jackson tacked on 51 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.
  • Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg), completing 72.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive