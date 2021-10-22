Lamar Jackson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson leads Baltimore with 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) and has a 67.5% completion percentage this year (131-of-194) while throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 392 rushing yards on 64 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 65.3 yards per game.

The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Jackson's 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 82.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes in three of those matchups against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 257.7 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jackson put together a 167-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 70.4% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

Jackson tacked on 51 yards on eight carries, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt.

Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg), completing 72.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

