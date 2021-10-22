Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
- Sunday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 49.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 49 total in this contest.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
- Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (345.3).
- When Las Vegas churns out over 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Eagles have forced (6).
Eagles stats and trends
- In Philadelphia's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (24.0).
- Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Eagles average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow (353.3).
- When Philadelphia churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Las Vegas has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).
- This season, in three home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Raiders home games average 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
- Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
- This season, in three away games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.
- This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
