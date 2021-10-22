The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The contest has a point total of 49.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 49.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 49 total in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Raiders have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles allow per matchup (345.3).

When Las Vegas churns out over 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Eagles have forced (6).

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (24.0).

Philadelphia is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Eagles average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders allow (353.3).

When Philadelphia churns out over 353.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Eagles have five turnovers, two fewer than the Raiders have takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Las Vegas has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, in three home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Raiders home games average 47.2 points, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in three away games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

