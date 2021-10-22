Publish date:
Liberty vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.
- North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.
- Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 66.7 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Flames have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Flames put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green surrender (35.0).
- When Liberty records more than 35.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Flames rack up 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433.0 the Mean Green give up per contest.
- In games that Liberty amasses more than 433.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 11 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.
North Texas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season North Texas has two wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- The Mean Green rack up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).
- North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.
- The Mean Green collect 134.7 more yards per game (415.0) than the Flames give up per contest (280.3).
- In games that North Texas totals over 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (6).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|North Texas
34.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.5
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
436.3
Avg. Total Yards
415.0
280.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
9
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11