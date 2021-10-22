The Liberty Flames (5-2) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the North Texas Mean Green (1-5) and the 19th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mean Green are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 60.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have combined for 60.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just one time this season.

North Texas' games have gone over 60.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 60.5 over/under in this contest.

Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, 5.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.7 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Flames have covered the spread once this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in two chances).

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Flames put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green surrender (35.0).

When Liberty records more than 35.0 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Flames rack up 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433.0 the Mean Green give up per contest.

In games that Liberty amasses more than 433.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have nine giveaways this season, while the Mean Green have 11 takeaways .

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this season North Texas has two wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Mean Green rack up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames surrender (16.7).

North Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.7 points.

The Mean Green collect 134.7 more yards per game (415.0) than the Flames give up per contest (280.3).

In games that North Texas totals over 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (6).

Season Stats