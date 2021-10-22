Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions surrender (28.7).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.
- The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per contest.
- In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 384.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Lions rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
- The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).
- This season the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total every time.
- Away from home, Detroit has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- In three road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.
