The Detroit Lions (0-6) have an expected difficult battle to stop their six-game losing streak as they are heavy 10.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions surrender (28.7).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.

The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per contest.

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 384.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Lions rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).

The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).

This season the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total every time.

Away from home, Detroit has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

In three road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.

