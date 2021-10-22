October 22, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-6) have an expected difficult battle to stop their six-game losing streak as they are heavy 10.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

  • Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
  • This year, the Rams rack up just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions surrender (28.7).
  • Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 28.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions allow per contest.
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 384.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
  • Detroit is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Detroit's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Lions rack up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
  • The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams allow per matchup (367.0).
  • This season the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
  • This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total every time.
  • Away from home, Detroit has just one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • In three road games this year, Detroit has gone over the total once.

