October 22, 2021
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 5.5 points when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The over/under is 57 for the game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
  • Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
  • Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
  • The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Louisville is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Cardinals score 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles give up per contest (19.5).
  • Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.
  • The Cardinals average 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per matchup (328.8).
  • When Louisville amasses over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.
  • Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Eagles average just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals surrender (29.2).
  • Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.
  • The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up (449.3).
  • Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 449.3 yards.
  • The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .
Season Stats

LouisvilleStatsBoston College

32.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

29.2

Avg. Points Allowed

19.5

452.8

Avg. Total Yards

385.8

449.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

328.8

7

Giveaways

8

8

Takeaways

7