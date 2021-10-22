The Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 5.5 points when they host the Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The over/under is 57 for the game.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals score 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles give up per contest (19.5).

Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinals average 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per matchup (328.8).

When Louisville amasses over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles average just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals surrender (29.2).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.

The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up (449.3).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 449.3 yards.

The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Season Stats