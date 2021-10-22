Publish date:
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.1 points lower than the two team's combined 63.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 48.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 57 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals score 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles give up per contest (19.5).
- Louisville is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.
- The Cardinals average 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles allow per matchup (328.8).
- When Louisville amasses over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Cardinals have turned the ball over seven times, while the Eagles have forced seven.
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Boston College is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Boston College's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Eagles average just 1.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Cardinals surrender (29.2).
- Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.2 points.
- The Eagles collect 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up (449.3).
- Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 449.3 yards.
- The Eagles have eight giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Boston College
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
29.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
452.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
449.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.8
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
7