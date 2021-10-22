Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has put together a 468-yard season on 34 catches with three touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 78.0 receiving yards.
- Andrews has been the target of 44 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his six matchups against the Bengals, Andrews' 45.2 receiving yards average is 14.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Andrews has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Andrews caught five passes for 68 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Andrews' 27 targets have led to 21 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
