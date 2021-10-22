There will be player props available for Mark Andrews before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has put together a 468-yard season on 34 catches with three touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 78.0 receiving yards.

Andrews has been the target of 44 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his six matchups against the Bengals, Andrews' 45.2 receiving yards average is 14.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Andrews has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Andrews caught five passes for 68 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Andrews' 27 targets have led to 21 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive