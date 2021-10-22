October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player props available for Mark Andrews before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has put together a 468-yard season on 34 catches with three touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 44 times and averages 78.0 receiving yards.
  • Andrews has been the target of 44 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his six matchups against the Bengals, Andrews' 45.2 receiving yards average is 14.3 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Andrews has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 257.7 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Andrews caught five passes for 68 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Andrews' 27 targets have led to 21 receptions for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

18

9.3%

12

119

1

3

12.0%

