Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North rivals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-leading 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.

Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 35-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Brown's 17 receptions have turned into 251 yards (83.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

