Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.
- Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 35-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Brown's 17 receptions have turned into 251 yards (83.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
