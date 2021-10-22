October 22, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North rivals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-leading 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 43 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.
  • Brown (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Brown has averaged 49.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 5.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 35-yard performance against the Chargers last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Brown's 17 receptions have turned into 251 yards (83.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 20 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

18

9.3%

12

119

1

3

12.0%

