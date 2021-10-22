Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 1,332 yards while completing 69.1% of his passes (141-of-204), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (266.4 per game).

He has added 26 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 5.2 yards per game.

The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Miami

In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan threw for 248 passing yards, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Dolphins.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 307.5 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Ryan completed 73.3% of his passes for 342 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 868 passing yards (289.3 per game) while connecting on 85 of 123 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6%

Powered By Data Skrive