Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 1,332 yards while completing 69.1% of his passes (141-of-204), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (266.4 per game).
- He has added 26 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Dolphins.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Miami
- In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan threw for 248 passing yards, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Dolphins.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 307.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Ryan completed 73.3% of his passes for 342 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 868 passing yards (289.3 per game) while connecting on 85 of 123 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Powered By Data Skrive