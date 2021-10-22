October 22, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 1,332 yards while completing 69.1% of his passes (141-of-204), with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (266.4 per game).
  • He has added 26 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 62.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has attempted 34 of his 204 passes in the red zone, accounting for 69.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In one matchup against the Dolphins, Ryan threw for 248 passing yards, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 307.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins' defense is 26th in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Ryan completed 73.3% of his passes for 342 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 868 passing yards (289.3 per game) while connecting on 85 of 123 passes (69.1% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

