There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 1,838 passing yards this season (306.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (139-of-200), throwing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions.

He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 34 of his 200 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Detroit

This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Stafford threw for 251 yards while completing 78.6% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.

He also tacked on 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.

Stafford has thrown for 896 yards (298.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 68 33.7% 46 653 7 12 35.3% Robert Woods 44 21.8% 29 353 3 7 20.6% Van Jefferson 26 12.9% 17 261 2 2 5.9%

