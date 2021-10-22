October 22, 2021
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for Matthew Stafford before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take the field against the Detroit Lions (0-6) in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 1,838 passing yards this season (306.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (139-of-200), throwing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has attempted 34 of his 200 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Stafford threw for 251 yards while completing 78.6% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Stafford has thrown for 896 yards (298.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

68

33.7%

46

653

7

12

35.3%

Robert Woods

44

21.8%

29

353

3

7

20.6%

Van Jefferson

26

12.9%

17

261

2

2

5.9%

