Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 1,838 passing yards this season (306.3 per game) and has a 69.5% completion percentage (139-of-200), throwing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 26 rushing yards on 18 carries, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 34 of his 200 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Detroit
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (270.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Stafford threw for 251 yards while completing 78.6% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
- He also tacked on 12 yards on two carries, averaging six yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Stafford has thrown for 896 yards (298.7 ypg) on 73-of-106 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 32 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on nine carries.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
68
33.7%
46
653
7
12
35.3%
Robert Woods
44
21.8%
29
353
3
7
20.6%
Van Jefferson
26
12.9%
17
261
2
2
5.9%
Powered By Data Skrive