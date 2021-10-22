October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten foes meet when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 23.5 points. The game has a 51-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.
  • In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
  • Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.
  • The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
  • Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines rack up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (23.8).
  • Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.
  • The Wolverines rack up 440.5 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 410.8 the Wildcats give up per outing.
  • In games that Michigan totals over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
  • Northwestern has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • This season the Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines give up (15.5).
  • Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.
  • The Wildcats average 373 yards per game, 63 more yards than the 310 the Wolverines allow.
  • When Northwestern amasses more than 310 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

MichiganStatsNorthwestern

38.5

Avg. Points Scored

21.8

15.5

Avg. Points Allowed

23.8

440.5

Avg. Total Yards

373

310

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

410.8

2

Giveaways

9

8

Takeaways

9