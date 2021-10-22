Big Ten foes meet when the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Michigan is favored by 23.5 points. The game has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.

In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.

The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Wolverines rack up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (23.8).

Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.

The Wolverines rack up 440.5 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 410.8 the Wildcats give up per outing.

In games that Michigan totals over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines give up (15.5).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.

The Wildcats average 373 yards per game, 63 more yards than the 310 the Wolverines allow.

When Northwestern amasses more than 310 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats