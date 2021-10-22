Publish date:
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.3 points per game average.
- The 39.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.7 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 over/under in this game is 3.5 points above the 47.5 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines rack up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per outing (23.8).
- Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.8 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 440.5 yards per game, 29.7 more yards than the 410.8 the Wildcats give up per outing.
- In games that Michigan totals over 410.8 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over two times this season, seven fewer than the Wildcats have forced (9).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Wildcats score 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines give up (15.5).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 15.5 points.
- The Wildcats average 373 yards per game, 63 more yards than the 310 the Wolverines allow.
- When Northwestern amasses more than 310 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373
310
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9