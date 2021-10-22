Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only two times this season.
- UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- Friday's over/under is 11.7 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.
- Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- So far this year Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
- This year, the Blue Raiders score 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies give up (35.0).
- When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders collect 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies allow per matchup (433.0).
- The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Huskies score 16.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).
- The Huskies collect 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).
- This year the Huskies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10