The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4) are an overwhelming 15.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the UConn Huskies (1-7). The total has been set at 55.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points only two times this season.

UConn and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

Friday's over/under is 11.7 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.3 points per game, 10.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 53.7 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this year Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

This year, the Blue Raiders score 7.8 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Huskies give up (35.0).

When Middle Tennessee puts up more than 35.0 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders collect 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5), than the Huskies allow per matchup (433.0).

The Blue Raiders have seven giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Middle Tennessee at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Huskies score 16.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).

The Huskies collect 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (435.0).

This year the Huskies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats