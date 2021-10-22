Before placing any wagers on Mike Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has taken 62 attempts for a team-leading 204 rushing yards (40.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 123 times this season, and he's carried 62 of those attempts (50.4%).

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

Allowing 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league.

Davis and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Davis ran the ball 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground during his last three games.

He's also caught eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 62 50.4% 204 1 10 66.7% 3.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 41 33.3% 173 1 5 33.3% 4.2 Wayne Gallman 7 5.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 4.4 Matt Ryan 7 5.7% 26 0 0 0.0% 3.7

