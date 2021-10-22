Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has taken 62 attempts for a team-leading 204 rushing yards (40.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 123 times this season, and he's carried 62 of those attempts (50.4%).
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Miami
- Allowing 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league.
- Davis and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Davis ran the ball 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground during his last three games.
- He's also caught eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
62
50.4%
204
1
10
66.7%
3.3
Cordarrelle Patterson
41
33.3%
173
1
5
33.3%
4.2
Wayne Gallman
7
5.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
4.4
Matt Ryan
7
5.7%
26
0
0
0.0%
3.7
