October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Mike Davis' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) square off against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) in Week 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has taken 62 attempts for a team-leading 204 rushing yards (40.8 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also averages 17.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 123 times this season, and he's carried 62 of those attempts (50.4%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Allowing 125.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 22nd-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Davis and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 outing against the Jets, Davis ran the ball 13 times for 53 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Davis has run for 117 yards on 38 carries (39.0 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground during his last three games.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

62

50.4%

204

1

10

66.7%

3.3

Cordarrelle Patterson

41

33.3%

173

1

5

33.3%

4.2

Wayne Gallman

7

5.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

4.4

Matt Ryan

7

5.7%

26

0

0

0.0%

3.7

