Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 270 yards on 57 carries (45.0 ypg) this season.
- And he has caught 18 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 132 times this season, and he's handled 57 of those attempts (43.2%).
- The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 130.7 yards per game.
- This season the Raiders are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Sanders ran for 56 yards on nine carries (averaging 6.2 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries (38.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He has added 50 receiving yards on 10 catches (16.7 yards per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
57
43.2%
270
0
9
36.0%
4.7
Jalen Hurts
53
40.2%
300
5
14
56.0%
5.7
Kenneth Gainwell
21
15.9%
100
2
2
8.0%
4.8
Jalen Reagor
1
0.8%
12
0
0
0.0%
12.0
