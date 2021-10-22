There will be player prop betting options available for Miles Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 270 yards on 57 carries (45.0 ypg) this season.

And he has caught 18 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 132 times this season, and he's handled 57 of those attempts (43.2%).

The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 130.7 yards per game.

This season the Raiders are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Sanders ran for 56 yards on nine carries (averaging 6.2 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries (38.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He has added 50 receiving yards on 10 catches (16.7 yards per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 57 43.2% 270 0 9 36.0% 4.7 Jalen Hurts 53 40.2% 300 5 14 56.0% 5.7 Kenneth Gainwell 21 15.9% 100 2 2 8.0% 4.8 Jalen Reagor 1 0.8% 12 0 0 0.0% 12.0

Powered By Data Skrive