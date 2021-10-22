October 22, 2021
BETTING
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Miles Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 270 yards on 57 carries (45.0 ypg) this season.
  • And he has caught 18 passes for 121 yards (20.2 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 132 times this season, and he's handled 57 of those attempts (43.2%).
  • The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 130.7 yards per game.
  • This season the Raiders are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Sanders ran for 56 yards on nine carries (averaging 6.2 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Sanders has rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries (38.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He has added 50 receiving yards on 10 catches (16.7 yards per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

57

43.2%

270

0

9

36.0%

4.7

Jalen Hurts

53

40.2%

300

5

14

56.0%

5.7

Kenneth Gainwell

21

15.9%

100

2

2

8.0%

4.8

Jalen Reagor

1

0.8%

12

0

0

0.0%

12.0

