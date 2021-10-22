Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 5.3 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is six points more than this game's over/under.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers average 3.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Terrapins give up (29).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5), than the Terrapins allow per contest (381.7).
- When Minnesota picks up more than 381.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Terrapins.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins score 30 points per game, 9.8 more than the Golden Gophers surrender (20.2).
- When Maryland scores more than 20.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (319.3).
- Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 319.3 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Maryland
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
30
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
29
344.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.2
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.7
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
7