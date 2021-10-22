Big Ten foes square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.3 points above the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 60.5 PPG average total in Terrapins games this season is six points more than this game's over/under.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers average 3.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Terrapins give up (29).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5), than the Terrapins allow per contest (381.7).

When Minnesota picks up more than 381.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Terrapins.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Terrapins score 30 points per game, 9.8 more than the Golden Gophers surrender (20.2).

When Maryland scores more than 20.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers allow per contest (319.3).

Maryland is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 319.3 yards.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times this season, three more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (9).

Season Stats