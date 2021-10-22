SEC foes square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mississippi State is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is 51.5.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 39 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores allow (34).

The Bulldogs collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (407), than the Commodores give up per matchup (449.9).

In games that Mississippi State totals more than 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Commodores have forced 10.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

So far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Commodores score 14.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (29).

The Commodores average 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (355.5).

When Vanderbilt churns out over 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

Season Stats