Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in four of six games (66.7%) this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 39 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.7 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Mississippi State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 9.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Commodores allow (34).
- The Bulldogs collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (407), than the Commodores give up per matchup (449.9).
- In games that Mississippi State totals more than 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Commodores have forced 10.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- So far this year Vanderbilt has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Commodores score 14.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (29).
- The Commodores average 44.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (355.5).
- When Vanderbilt churns out over 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
34
407
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
355.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
10
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
10