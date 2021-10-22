October 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Miami vs. Atlanta

Author:

Myles Gaskin will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the football in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 108.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Falcons have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Gaskin rushed five times for nine yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gaskin has run for 37 yards on 12 carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

39

33.9%

176

0

5

26.3%

4.5

Malcolm Brown

30

26.1%

115

1

7

36.8%

3.8

Jacoby Brissett

16

13.9%

57

1

3

15.8%

3.6

Salvon Ahmed

21

18.3%

49

0

2

10.5%

2.3

Powered By Data Skrive