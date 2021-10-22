Myles Gaskin will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (1-5) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-3) face off in a Week 7 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has churned out a team-best 176 rushing yards (29.3 per game) with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (22.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 39, or 33.9%, of his team's 115 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 67.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 32.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 108.2 yards per game.

This year the Falcons have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Gaskin rushed five times for nine yards.

Over his last three games, Gaskin has run for 37 yards on 12 carries (12.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 39 33.9% 176 0 5 26.3% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 30 26.1% 115 1 7 36.8% 3.8 Jacoby Brissett 16 13.9% 57 1 3 15.8% 3.6 Salvon Ahmed 21 18.3% 49 0 2 10.5% 2.3

