NC State vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only once this season.
- Miami's games have gone over 53 points in five of six chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 53 .
- The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- NC State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30).
- NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.
- The Wolf Pack collect 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (385).
- In games that NC State totals over 385 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).
Miami Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Hurricanes rack up 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack allow (14.3).
- Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Hurricanes rack up 435.5 yards per game, 140.8 more yards than the 294.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
- Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 294.7 yards.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Miami
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.3
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30
425
Avg. Total Yards
435.5
294.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385
6
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
5