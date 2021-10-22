Oddsmakers give the No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Hard Rock Stadium. NC State is favored by 3.5 points. The total is 53 points for this matchup.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points only once this season.

Miami's games have gone over 53 points in five of six chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.6 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 44.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 52.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 53 .

The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 6.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30).

NC State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 30 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 40 more yards per game (425) than the Hurricanes allow per matchup (385).

In games that NC State totals over 385 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Miami has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Hurricanes rack up 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack allow (14.3).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 14.3 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 435.5 yards per game, 140.8 more yards than the 294.7 the Wolf Pack allow.

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 294.7 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over two more times (10 total) than the Wolf Pack have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats