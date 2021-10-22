Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points just twice this year.
- New York's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 45.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Patriots average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).
- New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.2 points.
- The Patriots rack up 322.3 yards per game, 50.5 fewer yards than the 372.8 the Jets give up per matchup.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).
Jets stats and trends
- New York has one win against the spread in five games this season.
- The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year the Jets rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots allow (21.2).
- The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).
- This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).
Home and road insights
- New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.
- New England has gone over the total once in four home games this year.
- The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
- New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, away from home.
- In three away games this year, New York has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
