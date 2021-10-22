AFC East rivals meet when the New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. New England is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 42.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have scored at least 42.5 points just twice this year.

New York's games have gone over 42.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 34.2 points per game, 8.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.4 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Patriots are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Patriots average 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets allow (24.2).

New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.2 points.

The Patriots rack up 322.3 yards per game, 50.5 fewer yards than the 372.8 the Jets give up per matchup.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in five games this season.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Jets rack up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots allow (21.2).

The Jets rack up 92.2 fewer yards per game (267.0) than the Patriots allow per matchup (359.2).

This year the Jets have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Patriots' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.

New England has gone over the total once in four home games this year.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 46.8 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-3 overall, away from home.

In three away games this year, New York has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.