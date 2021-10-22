The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) will attempt to defy oddsmakers when they play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on Monday, October 25, 2021 as 5-point underdogs. The point total for the game is set at 43.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in all six games this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.

The 43 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).

When New Orleans puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints collect 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per contest (433.2).

This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).

When Seattle scores more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints give up (354.0).

When Seattle totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

This season, in three away games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

