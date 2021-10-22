Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in all six games this season.
- Monday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.
- The 43 points these two squads have combined to allow on average this season is equal to the total in this contest.
- The average total in Saints games this season is 44.6, 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under of 43.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Saints rack up just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).
- When New Orleans puts up more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Saints collect 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks allow per contest (433.2).
- This year, the Saints have five turnovers, one fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Seahawks.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Seahawks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seahawks average 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints allow (18.2).
- When Seattle scores more than 18.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Seahawks average just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints give up (354.0).
- When Seattle totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Seahawks home games average 53.5 points, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
- This season, in three away games, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
Powered by Data Skrive.