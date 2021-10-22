The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) are one-touchdown favorites on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the USC Trojans (3-3). A total of 58 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of six games this season.

In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 51.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Fighting Irish games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58 total in this game is 1.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish put up 31.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the Trojans allow per outing (27.3).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8) than the Trojans allow per contest (382.2).

Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 382.2 yards.

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Trojans have forced 10.

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

This year the Trojans put up 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 448.2 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 361.3 the Fighting Irish allow.

In games that USC churns out more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats