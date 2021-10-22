Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in three of six games this season.
- In 66.7% of USC's games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.2 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Fighting Irish games have an average total of 51.8 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58 total in this game is 1.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- In Notre Dame's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Notre Dame's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Fighting Irish put up 31.0 points per game, 3.7 more than the Trojans allow per outing (27.3).
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 27.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish collect just 14.4 fewer yards per game (367.8) than the Trojans allow per contest (382.2).
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 382.2 yards.
- This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Trojans have forced 10.
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year the Trojans put up 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish surrender (24.3).
- USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Trojans rack up 448.2 yards per game, 86.9 more yards than the 361.3 the Fighting Irish allow.
- In games that USC churns out more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 11 times, three fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|USC
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
32.2
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.3
367.8
Avg. Total Yards
448.2
361.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.2
10
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
10