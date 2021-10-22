October 22, 2021
Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 21 points. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.
  • Indiana's games have gone over 59.5 points in three of six chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
  • The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Buckeyes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes score 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per contest (26.8).
  • Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.
  • In games that Ohio State totals more than 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
  • Indiana's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
  • The Hoosiers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes give up.
  • Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Hoosiers average 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsIndiana

48.5

Avg. Points Scored

22.3

20.5

Avg. Points Allowed

26.8

562.7

Avg. Total Yards

340.0

387.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

333.2

5

Giveaways

12

11

Takeaways

8