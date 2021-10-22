Big Ten rivals meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 21 points. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.

Indiana's games have gone over 59.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Buckeyes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes score 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per contest (26.8).

Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.

The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.

In games that Ohio State totals more than 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes give up.

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Hoosiers average 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats