Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in all six games this season.
- Indiana's games have gone over 59.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.8, is 11.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.2 fewer than the 59.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.4, 4.9 points more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 7.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Buckeyes have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes score 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per contest (26.8).
- Ohio State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.8 points.
- The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.
- In games that Ohio State totals more than 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Hoosiers have eight takeaways .
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has covered the spread on one occasion this season.
- Indiana's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (three times in six games with a set point total).
- The Hoosiers put up 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes give up.
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
- The Hoosiers average 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Buckeyes have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Indiana
48.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
562.7
Avg. Total Yards
340.0
387.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.2
5
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
8